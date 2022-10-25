Rugby-Italy lock Tounesi banned for 12 matches for biting at women's World Cup

Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches for biting a player from Japan at the women's Rugby World Cup, meaning she miss Saturday's quarter-final against France. Tounesi was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Italy's 21-8 win on Sunday.

The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday. "The committee concluded that the player bit a Japanese player which ... merited a red card," said the statement.

Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision. Italy face France at Whangarei on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)