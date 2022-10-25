Left Menu

Rugby-Italy lock Tounesi banned for 12 matches for biting at women's World Cup

Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches for biting a player from Japan at the women's Rugby World Cup, meaning she miss Saturday's quarter-final against France. Tounesi was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Italy's 21-8 win on Sunday. The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday. "The committee concluded that the player bit a Japanese player which ... merited a red card," said the statement.

Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision. Italy face France at Whangarei on Saturday.

