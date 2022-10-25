Left Menu

Rugby-Blues winger Telea called up to All Blacks squad for Japan test

Uncapped Auckland Blues winger Mark Telea has been called up to the All Blacks squad for Saturday's test against Japan as a replacement for Leicester Fainga'anuku, the team said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 11:46 IST
Rugby-Blues winger Telea called up to All Blacks squad for Japan test

Uncapped Auckland Blues winger Mark Telea has been called up to the All Blacks squad for Saturday's test against Japan as a replacement for Leicester Fainga'anuku, the team said on Tuesday. Fainga'anuku became the latest player to pull out of the squad on Monday, following the withdrawals of Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan and Folau Fakatava.

Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett delayed travelling with the squad following the death of their grandmother and are unlikely to play. Telea, who had an impressive Super Rugby campaign with the Blues as they reached the final, was also brought into the wider squad as extra cover following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp ahead of three July tests against Ireland.

The test against Japan is the first in a four-match tour of the northern hemisphere, which also sees the New Zealanders travel to Europe to face Wales, Scotland and England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022