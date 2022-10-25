Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner

"The boys spoke leading into this tournament, into that game, of what it means to be here and how exciting it is to be on this stage, and T20 cricket is about fun. "It's about showing your skills and going out there and having a good time." Afghanistan lost a low-scoring game by five wickets to England in their first Super 12 match in Perth but their spinners, led by all-rounder Rashid Khan, proved a handful for Jos Buttler's batsmen. "Their spinners in general, yeah, big players for their team," said Boult.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:32 IST
Cricket-New Zealand focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner
Trent Boult. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand have tried to move on from thrashing champions Australia in their World Cup opener but are keen to keep the good times rolling against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Trent Boult said on Tuesday.

The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12's with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday after ending an 11-year victory drought away to Australia. New Zealand fans and media have dined out on the stunning 89-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday, and Boult admitted it had been difficult to put it in the rearview mirror.

"It is hard, but we quickly got on a plane the next day and moved into a new hotel and started preparing for a new game," Boult told reporters at the MCG. "The boys spoke leading into this tournament, into that game, of what it means to be here and how exciting it is to be on this stage, and T20 cricket is about fun.

"It's about showing your skills and going out there and having a good time." Afghanistan lost a low-scoring game by five wickets to England in their first Super 12 match in Perth but their spinners, led by all-rounder Rashid Khan, proved a handful for Jos Buttler's batsmen.

"Their spinners in general, yeah, big players for their team," said Boult. "Obviously, Rashid, Mujeeb, none of them need an introduction.

"They're very quality bowlers and as a batting unit I'm sure we've done our homework on how to best combat them." New Zealand may be reluctant to change a winning side but Boult suggested all-rounder Daryl Mitchell would be available for selection after recovering from a broken finger.

"I believe he's trained the last couple of days," added Boult. "I can speak on behalf of Daryl and his determination and hunger to want to be out there, especially in a World Cup stage, so he'll be doing everything he can to ... be out there tomorrow afternoon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022