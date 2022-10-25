Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'I am not retired' Serena Williams says; Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'I am not retired' Serena Williams says

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are "very high" after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month's U.S. Open. "I am not retired," Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.

NBA roundup: Sixers down Pacers for first win

James Harden compiled 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, a 120-106 decision over the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid added 26 points and three blocked shots and Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Sixers, who had dropped their first three contests.

Cricket-New Zealand focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner

New Zealand have tried to move on from thrashing champions Australia in their World Cup opener but are keen to keep the good times rolling against Afghanistan, pace spearhead Trent Boult said on Tuesday. The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12's with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday after ending an 11-year victory drought away to Australia.

Tennis-Nadal to return at Paris Masters says coach

Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week's Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said. Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Soccer-Schedule ahead of World Cup is 'crazy,' says Chelsea's Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said the number of games being crammed into the schedule ahead of the World Cup next month is "crazy" and that player welfare is being jeopardized. Azpilicueta's teammate N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury, while Reece James is in a race to be fit for the tournament after injuring his knee.

NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights' win

Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night in Las Vegas. Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas, and goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Soccer-West Ham see off Bournemouth 2-0 amid VAR controversy

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma's headed goal and a Said Benrahma penalty in stoppage time sealed a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in a scrappy Premier League tussle that was marked by VAR controversy at the London Stadium on Monday. Frenchman Zouma glanced the ball in from close range on the stroke of halftime after a goalmouth scramble with the effort being allowed after a VAR check despite a suspicion of handball by his defensive partner Thilo Kehrer in the melee.

Cricket-England's Buttler rules out complacency against Ireland

England captain Jos Buttler said they have "great respect" for Ireland and there is no question of complacency creeping in during Wednesday's Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. Ireland, who famously beat England in a 2011 ODI World Cup match in Bangalore, eliminated twice winners West Indies to make the second round for the first time since 2009.

