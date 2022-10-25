PKL: Players were bit shy at first, but became comfortable quickly, says Puneri Paltan's Ankita Matondkar

Just a few days before the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, Ankita Matondkar was asked by her Head of Department at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai if she is interested in being the Head Physio for the Puneri Paltan team. Matondkar's colleague was supposed to be the head physio, but he had to withdraw before the season due to a personal emergency. "I thought about it a lot when I was offered this opportunity because it's a men's league. So I researched everything possible. I spoke with our CEO, trustees and HOD. Everyone backed me and they told me that if I am confident then they don't have any issues. I have travelled with sports teams before, but never with an all-male side. My colleague is working as a physio for Jaipur and I also knew some of the players from before. So, I felt comfortable with being around people I know," said Matondkar in an official press release by PKL.

The Puneri Head Physio added, "I have been associated with PKL teams for off-field procedures such as pre-season fitness tests, but this is my first time on the field in the tournament." Matondkar expressed that the players were a bit shy to work with her in the beginning, "I also thought about if the players will be comfortable with a female physio. Because they have to come to me, if they are facing an issue. Initially, the players were a little shy, but then within a week, all players felt comfortable while working with me and they started treating me as just another physio. Overall, this has turned out to be a good experience for me. My CEO told me that even if I feel slightly uncomfortable, I have to go back home. And I have not felt that yet."

The Head Physio also spoke about the importance of being on her toes all the time, "Kabaddi is a very injury-prone sport because it's a contact sport. You never know when a player incurs an injury. That's why we have to be on our toes all the time. Small niggles will happen in every match. We have to manage and prepare the players for the next match. But, the players are very fit and they are used to facing niggles. I have seen the players recover faster as compared to athletes in other sports and the kabaddi players' pain tolerance level is quite high." Matondkar also spoke about an injury prevention programme the players undergo before the season, "The athletes go through tests well before the season, where we find out in which aspect does the player need to work on before the season. We check if the players have any niggles or aches and we also identify aspects the players can improve on to put up a better performance. We look to prevent injuries and enhance performances."

The Puneri Paltan will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ankita Matondkar will surely be there to provide all the necessary support in the Physiotherapy department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)