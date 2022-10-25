Left Menu

Cricket-Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in Hobart

South Africa were on the verge of victory at the Bellerive Oval when the Super 12 contest, which had already been truncated following several rain interruptions, was called off due to the weather. Zimbabwe's players had complained about wet conditions in the outfield and fast bowler Richard Ngarava left the field injured after he slipped.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:36 IST
Cricket-Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in Hobart
  • Country:
  • Australia

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton criticised the umpires' decision to continue their T20 World Cup match against South Africa despite heavy rain on Monday, with one of his bowlers left nursing an ankle injury after slipping in the wet outfield. South Africa were on the verge of victory at the Bellerive Oval when the Super 12 contest, which had already been truncated following several rain interruptions, was called off due to the weather.

Zimbabwe's players had complained about wet conditions in the outfield and fast bowler Richard Ngarava left the field injured after he slipped. Houghton told a news conference that Ngarava's injury had been treated with ice and he would be assessed later.

"Obviously we're not too happy about the fact he's not in a great space for bowling at the moment. We'll have to assess it in the next day or so," he added. "I thought the rain had got so heavy it was ridiculous.

"Most of the evening or nighttime, it was misty. But it got to the stage where we could actually hear it thumping on the rooftop in the dugout. To me, that's no longer drizzle; that's time to get off the field." Conditions were difficult right from the start and only got worse, the former Zimbabwe captain said.

"I understand the need to try and get these games on for the public and for TV," he said. "I understand the need to try and play in slightly inclement weather to try and get a result. But we overstepped that mark in this game."

South Africa coach Mark Boucher said they too had to bowl in difficult conditions. "We bowled with a ball that was quite wet as well," he said. "We were in a very good position. You walk away from this game thinking we were hard done by.

"We are not there to make the calls, that's what officials do and officials made the call and we've got to live with their decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022