Cricket-Australia's Zampa misses Sri Lanka match with COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:33 IST
Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been left out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Perth after contracting COVID-19.
Cricket Australia confirmed that Zampa has been experiencing mild symptoms. He has been replaced in the starting XI by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adam Zampa
- Perth
- Ashton Agar
- Zampa
- Australia
- Sri Lanka
Advertisement