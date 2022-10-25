Left Menu

PV Sindhu enters top five in BWF World Rankings

On the other hand, ace shuttler Prannoy HS also jumped a spot to become world number 12 in the rankings

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:04 IST
PV Sindhu enters top five in BWF World Rankings
PV Sindhu. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Commonwealth gold medallist PV Sindhu climbed up a spot to enter the top five in Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings on Tuesday. On the other hand, ace shuttler Prannoy HS also jumped a spot to become world number 12 in the rankings.

In doubles, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (jump two spots to become world number 19), women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (jumped four spots to become world number 27) and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (jumped two spots to become world number 29) all achieved their career-best ranks. "@Pvsindhu1 back in top-5 @PRANNOYHSPRI on the verge of entering top-10 Doubles pairs @arjunmr/@dhruvkapilaa, #Treesa/#Gayatri & #Ishaan/#Tanisha achieve their new career-high rank #HappyDiwali indeed! #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022