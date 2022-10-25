Zampa misses Sri Lanka game after testing COVID positive

Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday missed his team's must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa's ''symptoms are not necessarily severe'' but the defending champions decided to leave him out as a precautionary measure. ''Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing,'' pacer Mitchell Starc said ahead of the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive.

Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.

Australia picked Ashton Agar for the match, giving him a chance to play at home soil.

Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney.

