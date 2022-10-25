Zampa misses Sri Lanka game after testing COVID positive

Left Menu

Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday missed his teams must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.According to a report in Dailytelegraph, Zampas symptoms are not necessarily severe but the defending champions decided to leave him out as a precautionary measure. Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time.

PTI | Perth | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:20 IST
Adam Zampa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday missed his team's must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa's ''symptoms are not necessarily severe'' but the defending champions decided to leave him out as a precautionary measure. ''Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing,'' pacer Mitchell Starc said ahead of the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive.

Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.

Australia picked Ashton Agar for the match, giving him a chance to play at home soil.

Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

