Sri Lanka score 157/6 against Australia

Sri Lanka scored 157 for six against Australia in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 but consumed 45 balls to score those runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with 26 in 23 deliveries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on a 25-ball 38, helping the islanders cross 150.

Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day. Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5).

