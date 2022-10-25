Sri Lanka score 157/6 against Australia
Sent into bat, opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 but consumed 45 balls to score those runs.Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with 26 in 23 deliveries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on a 25-ball 38, helping the islanders cross 150.Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day. Brief scores Sri Lanka 1576 in 20 overs Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out Glenn Maxwell 15.
- Country:
- Australia
Sri Lanka scored 157 for six against Australia in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 but consumed 45 balls to score those runs.
Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with 26 in 23 deliveries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on a 25-ball 38, helping the islanders cross 150.
Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day. Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)