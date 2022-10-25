Left Menu

ISSF Rifle/Pistol C'ships: India go medal-less on day twelve of competition

So far they have accumulated 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:34 IST
ISSF Rifle/Pistol C'ships: India go medal-less on day twelve of competition
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
India had a medal-less day on competition day 12 of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol, here at the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range in Cairo. In the only event of the day on Monday, the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men, where there was Indian participation, the trio of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 870 in qualification stage one to finish fourth and qualify for the top eights, where they shot 556 to finish seventh and bow out of the competition.

Indian shooters will compete in one more event on Tuesday and so far, they have accumulated 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China. The championships started in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 and will go on till October 25. (ANI)

