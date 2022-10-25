Left Menu

India beat Japan 5-1 at Sultan of Johor Cup

The Indian junior mens hockey team returned to winning ways, beating Japan 5-1 at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.Captain Uttam Singh 3, Rohit 12, Johnson Purty 21, Boby Singh Dhami 31 and Amandeep Lakra 51 found the back of the net for India, while Ikumi Saeki 15 scored the only goal for Japan.After a delayed start, India got out of the blocks quickly, as Uttam Singhs attempt beat the Japanese goalkeeper after a spell of domination.

PTI | Johor | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:49 IST
India beat Japan 5-1 at Sultan of Johor Cup
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian junior men's hockey team returned to winning ways, beating Japan 5-1 at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.

Captain Uttam Singh (3’), Rohit (12’), Johnson Purty (21’), Boby Singh Dhami (31’) and Amandeep Lakra (51’) found the back of the net for India, while Ikumi Saeki (15’) scored the only goal for Japan.

After a delayed start, India got out of the blocks quickly, as Uttam Singh's attempt beat the Japanese goalkeeper after a spell of domination. And even though Japan threatened with a couple of penalty corners right after that, India's defence wasn't allowing them any space. India absorbed the pressure from Japan, before Rohit fired home a penalty corner to give his side a 2-0 lead. However, just before the hooter, Japan pulled one back through Ikumi Saeki (15’), who converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1. In the second quarter, both teams traded blows in the first few minutes before India regained their two-goal lead as Johnson Purty found the back of the net with a crisp shot from the top of the circle. India continued to pile on the pressure in search of another goal, but they went into the half-time break with the score reading 3-1 in their favour.

India started brightly in the second half, as Boby Singh Dhami added a fourth, further extending the advantage. The Indian Colts were in the ascendency and were dominating proceedings. Right after, Japan earned a fifth penalty corner, but a bad trap allowed the Indian defence to pounce and clear their lines. Japan did step it up in the final minutes of the quarter, but India kept them out, maintaining the three-goal lead and playing most of the game in their opposition's half. In need of a quick goal in the final phase of play, Japan went on the attack from the start, but India dug deep and controlled the situation well. Having dealt with the initial flurry of attacks, India stepped up the ante and Amandeep Lakra converted a penalty corner. India will take on Australia in their fourth game of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022