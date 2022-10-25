French Open 2022: Treesa-Gayatri, Ishaan-Tanisha make first round exits

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the ongoing French Open in the first round itself after registering a defeat to Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. The duo lost to their Thailand opponents by 21-23, 20-22. Jolly and Gopichand fought till the very end but lost within two straight games.

Also in the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also crashed out of the tournament in the first round itself after a defeat to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya. Bhatnagar and Crasto lost within two straight games by 13-21, 16-21.

Later tonight, star player Saina Nehwal and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. The French Open 2022 started in Paris on October 25 and will go on till October 30. (ANI)

