Shadman Islam, Mohd Mithun shine for Bangladesh XI

Opener Mohammed Shadman Islam (89) and skipper Mohammed Mithun (74 not out) produced twin fifties as Bangladesh XI made 230 for 5 on the opening day of the four-day match against Tamil Nadu XI here on Tuesday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Bangladesh lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (3) with the score at 14 with medium-pacer L Vignesh trapping the batter LBW to end his 32-ball knock.

Fellow opener Shadman Islam then added 85 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Saif Hasan (38, 119 balls, 4 fours) to set the platform for the visitors.

Mominul Haque Showrab, one of the internationals in the Bangladesh squad, did not last too long and fell to Vignesh for 2.

Shadman Islam, however, put on another 105 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Mithun in 186 balls to help Bangladesh move past the 200-mark.

Shadman Islam hit nine boundaries during his innings.

The right-handed batter Mithun, who has featured in 10 Tests and 34 ODIs for Bangladesh, looked in good touch and holds the key for the team which will look to swell its score on day two. He has hit five fours and four sixes in his knock so far.

Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (2 for 35) produced two breakthroughs for TNCA XI when he had Islam caught by N S Chaturved for 89 and got the wicket of Anamul Haque Bijoy (2) to make sure the visiting team did not gain the upperhand.

Vignesh was the best bowler for TNCA XI with three wickets including that of Mominul Haque and Saif Hasan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board team is in the city to play two four-day matches and three one-dayers. The games would serve as practice for the Tamil Nadu team ahead of the premier domestic competition-Ranji Trophy.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 230 for 5 in 84 overs (Mohammad Shadman Islam 89 (194b, 9x4), Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, Mohammad Mithun 74 batting (128b, 5x4, 4x6), L Vignesh 3/37) vs TNCA XI.

