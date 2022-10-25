Left Menu

Stoinis smashes 18-ball 59 in Australia's easy win

Stoinis was undoubtedly the star of the day for Australia, hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his explosive knock.Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day.Glenn Maxwell smashed a 12-ball 23.Brief scores Sri Lanka 1576 in 20 overs Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out Glenn Maxwell 15.

PTI | Perth | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:04 IST
Marcus Stoinis blazed away to an unbeaten 18-ball 59 as Australia crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Sri Lanka scored 157 for six. Opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 40 but consumed 45 balls to score those runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with 26 in 23 deliveries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on a 25-ball 38, helping the islanders cross 150.

In reply, Australia completed the task in 16.3 overs. Stoinis was undoubtedly the star of the day for Australia, hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his explosive knock.

Coming off a defeat against New Zealand in their opener, Australia were disciplined with the ball on the day.

Glenn Maxwell smashed a 12-ball 23.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38 not out; Glenn Maxwell 1/5). Australia: 158/3 in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 59 not out; Dhananjaya de Silva 1/18).

