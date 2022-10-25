T20 WC: My innings was unusual, poor: Australian skipper Finch after win over Sri Lanka

Following his side's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Perth, Australian skipper Aaron Finch was critical of his innings, calling it "unusual and poor". A quickfire half-century from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and his 69-run partnership with skipper Aaron Finch helped defending champions Australia register a crucial seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Tuesday.

"Very happy. My innings was unusual, poor. I could not hit the ball. The way we approached with the bat was fine. It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set up the back end of the innings. It would have been nice if I had kicked on earlier. All in all, pretty clinical. They bowled the hard length, it was tough," said Finch in a post-match presentation. "Such a big ground, hard to stand and deliver. Nice to get the two points. (on Stoinis) It was a pretty special innings. To come out with that intent is the main thing. When you walk out to bat and have that presence of the crease, that's half the battle in T20 cricket. When you got the skill that he has got, it is a good combo. (Next game vs England) Always a great event, any format, anywhere, looking forward to it," he added.

Coming to the match, put to batting by Australia, Sri Lanka posted 157/6 in their 20 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka (40) top-scored for his side and formed a 69-run stand with his partner Dhananjaya de Silva (26). Though Australia made a comeback after this solid second wicket stand to take some quick wickets, Charith Asalanka (38*) made sure Lankans finished decently. Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Agar and Maxwell got a wicket each.

Chasing 158, Australia was off to a slow start, scoring 33/1 in their powerplay. Australia finished the powerplay without scoring even a single four or six, for the first time in their T20I history. However, quickfire knocks from Stoinis (59* off 18) and Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12 balls) changed the game for the Aussies. Skipper Aaron Finch (31* off 42 balls) formed a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket to help his side clinch a crucial seven-wicket win over Asian champions. this win, Australia is in the fourth position in the points table with 2 points, one place below Asian champions Sri Lanka, who are in third with two points.

Stoinis also earned the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning half-century. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38*, Glenn Maxwell 1/5) lost to Australia: 158/3 in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 59*, Aaron Finch 31*, Chamika Karunaratne 1/20). (ANI)

