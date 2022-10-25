Left Menu

T20 WC: Could not do well in middle overs, fell 15-20 runs short: SL skipper Shanaka after loss to Australia

Except a 69-run stand for second wicket between Dhanajaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka, not much went in Sri Lanka's favour

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:04 IST
T20 WC: Could not do well in middle overs, fell 15-20 runs short: SL skipper Shanaka after loss to Australia
Nissanka and Silva's stand was the only positive for SL's batting today. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following his side's seven-wicket loss to Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his side struggled in middle overs and fell short by 15-20 runs. A quickfire half-century from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and his 69-run partnership with skipper Aaron Finch helped defending champions Australia register a crucial seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Tuesday.

"We started really well and finished well, but we did not get going in the middle overs. I think we could have missed 15-20 runs. Fast bowlers did not prepare well, they are coming after injuries. It was tough with the new ball due to the spongy bounce. Even Finch struggled against the new ball. They played really well in the latter part," said Shanaka in the post-match presentation. Coming to the match, put to batting by Australia, Sri Lanka posted 157/6 in their 20 overs.

Opener Pathum Nissanka (40) top-scored for his side and formed a 69-run stand with his partner Dhananjaya de Silva (26). Though Australia made a comeback after this solid second wicket stand to take some quick wickets, Charith Asalanka (38*) made sure Lankans finished decently. Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Agar and Maxwell got a wicket each.

Chasing 158, Australia was off to a slow start, scoring 33/1 in their powerplay. Australia finished the powerplay without scoring even a single four or six, for the first time in their T20I history. However, quickfire knocks from Stoinis (59* off 18) and Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12 balls) changed the game for the Aussies. Skipper Aaron Finch (31* off 42 balls) formed a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket to help his side clinch a crucial seven-wicket win over Asian champions.

With this win, Australia is in the fourth position in the points table with 2 points, one place below Asian champions Sri Lanka, who are in third with two points. Stoinis also earned the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning half-century.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 (Pathum Nissanka 40, Charith Asalanka 38*, Glenn Maxwell 1/5) lost to Australia: 158/3 in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 59*, Aaron Finch 31*, Chamika Karunaratne 1/20). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022