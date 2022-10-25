Sports News Roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights' win; Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Dutch rider Pieters takes first steps, 10 months after crash

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has taken her first steps since suffering brain damage in a training crash almost a year ago. The three-time Madison world champion required surgery and was put in an induced coma following the crash in Alicante in December, Spain and only regained consciousness in April.

Soccer-Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern, says Xavi

Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said. Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month's Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team's talent.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner and her lawyers had asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in her sentence, which they said was disproportionate to the offence and at odds with Russian judicial practice.

Soccer-Juventus deny wrongdoing as prosecutors conclude accounts probe

Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus on Tuesday denied wrongdoing after prosecutors probing allegations of false accounting and market manipulation completed an investigation into the club's financial statements. In Italy the conclusion of an investigation usually precedes any request from prosecutors to send suspects to trial.

NBA roundup: Sixers down Pacers for first win

James Harden compiled 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, a 120-106 decision over the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid added 26 points and three blocked shots and Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Sixers, who had dropped their first three contests.

Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Phil Kessel matched the all-time NHL mark for consecutive games played on Monday, appearing for the 989th consecutive time. The Vegas Golden Knights right winger skated against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas to tie the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

Tennis-Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week's Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said. Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Soccer-Schedule ahead of World Cup is 'crazy,' says Chelsea's Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said the number of games being crammed into the schedule ahead of the World Cup next month is "crazy" and that player welfare is being jeopardised. Azpilicueta's team mate N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury, while Reece James is in a race to be fit for the tournament after injuring his knee.

NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights' win

Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night in Las Vegas. Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas, and goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

