BWF Junior Badminton C'ships: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda reach round of 32

The championships started in Spain from October 24 and will go on till October 30

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:39 IST
Unnati Hooda. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyay and Unnati Hooda advanced to the round of 32 in the women's singles competition after wins at the ongoing BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 being held in Spain on Thursday. As per Olympics.com, the world number three junior player and top seed Anupama Upadhyay defeated Singapore's Yi Ting Elsa Lai 19-21, 21-10, 21-9 in her round of 64 clash.

World number five in junior rankings, Unnati also gained victory over Sri Lanka's Ranithma Liyanage 21-11, 19-21, 21-7. Rakshita Sree Ramraj also advanced in the tournament with a 21-16, 21-12 win over 16th seed Lucie Krulova from the Czech Republic.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the world number four in junior men's singles competition also started his campaign with a victory, defeating Singapore's Remus NG in his round of 64 match. On the other hand, Bharat Raghav, after winning over England's Michael Pang in the round of 128, lost to France's top seed Alex Lanier in his second-round match 14-21, 15-21. Ayush Shetty also bowed out of the tournament after a 22-20, 15-21, 18-21 loss to Singapore's Lau Jun Hui Marcus.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma pulled of a surprise win over German pair Jonathan Dresp and Anna Mejikovskiy by 18-21, 21-19, 21-17. Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi Narayanan were the only other Indian doubles team to make it through the day as they defeated Amber Boonen and Tammi Van Wonterghem by 21-13, 21-8.

In women's doubles, Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag were eliminated from the tournament while men's pair of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur and Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer also bowed out after registering losses. The former world number 1 Saina Nehwal is only Indian to win Junior World Championship while Lakshya Sen was the country's last medalist back in 2018, when he won a bronze.

The championships started in Spain from October 24 and will go on till October 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

