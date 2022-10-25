Left Menu

Soccer-Sheriff coach Tomas resigns before Man United clash

Sheriff Tiraspol coach Stjepan Tomas has resigned two days before their trip to Manchester United in the Europa League, the Moldovan side said on Tuesday. Former Croatia international Tomas, appointed in June, leaves with Sheriff six points clear at the top of the Moldovan National Division. In the Europa League, they sit third in Group E on three points, six behind United and nine adrift of Real Sociedad.

Sheriff Tiraspol coach Stjepan Tomas has resigned two days before their trip to Manchester United in the Europa League, the Moldovan side said on Tuesday. Former Croatia international Tomas, appointed in June, leaves with Sheriff six points clear at the top of the Moldovan National Division.

In the Europa League, they sit third in Group E on three points, six behind United and nine adrift of Real Sociedad. Tomas lost his first league game in charge of Sheriff on Saturday - a 1-0 defeat by Petrocub - having previously won eight and drawn three.

"It seems that the players were thinking about the match in Manchester, there was no concentration. This is my mistake," Tomas said after the game. Sheriff travel to United on Thursday before hosting Omonia Nicosia in their last group stage clash on Nov. 3.

