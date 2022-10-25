Left Menu

French Open 2022: Saina Nehwal crashes out after round one

Nehwal lost the match by 21-13, 17-21, 19-21

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:21 IST
Saina Nehwal. . Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing French Open after registering a defeat to Yvonne Li of Germany in the first round of women's singles competition in Paris on Tuesday. Nehwal lost the match by 21-13, 17-21, 19-21. Nehwal started strongly after dominating the first game before her opponent made a return by winning a closely fought second game. The former world number 1 Indian could not hold her nerves as she lost the final game by 19-21.

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the round of 16 after defeating the French duo of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Tuesday. The Indians registered a win by a margin of 19-21, 21-9, 21-13.

Earlier, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the ongoing French Open in the first round itself after registering a defeat to the Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. The duo lost to their Thailand opponents by 21-23, 20-22. Jolly and Gopichand fought till the very end but lost within two straight games.

Also in the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also crashed out of the tournament in the first round itself after a defeat to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya. Bhatnagar and Crasto lost within two straight games by 13-21, 16-21.

The French Open 2022 started in Paris on October 25 and will go on till October 30. (ANI)

