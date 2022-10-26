Soccer-Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League

Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday.

The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to five points from as many games, two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund who host leaders Manchester City later on Tuesday. Copenhagen, who have two points from five games, are set to finish bottom of the group. Sevilla dominated the ball in the first half but failed to work the opposition goalkeeper as Copenhagen carved out the better chances, with Hakon Arnar Haraldsson coming close with a curling effort before being denied a tap-in by Alex Telles.

The Danish visitors, seeking their first goal in this year's competition, were unlucky to not go ahead in the 49th minute when Viktor Claesson's volley bounced off the post as they rattled Sevilla with an energetic start to the second half. But Sevilla soaked the pressure and took the lead through En-Nesyri just after the hour when the Moroccan turned in Papu Gomez's pass for his second Champions League goal of the season.

Copenhagen were left to rue their luck again in the 82nd minute when Kevin Diks' flicked header came off the bar before Isco's stunning strike and another goal from Montiel wrapped up the points for Sevilla. "We suffered but we achieved what we wanted which was our first win here at our stadium with our fans," Isco told reporters.

"We must carry on, carry on improving and controlling games better and from there we can look upwards." Copenhagen's torrid evening ended with a man short after defender Davit Khocholava was sent off deep into stoppage time for a dangerous tackle on Isco.

"I'm so disappointed that we got in so many good positions in the opposition box in the first half without finishing one. I think that's too poor," said Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup. "In the second half we didn't score and that's what it's all about - luck or bad luck. It's about the level of ability – both structurally when we have the opportunity to get ourselves into better positions, but also as individuals."

