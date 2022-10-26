Baseball-Dodgers' Turner commiserates with fans after 'gut-wrenching' season end

Left Menu

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran third baseman Justin Turner offered a heartfelt apology to fans 10 days after the team's record-breaking season came to an abrupt end with a shocking playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. The Southern California native said he feels every bit as disappointed as the team's loyal supporters after the club won a franchise record 111 games only to fall 3-1 in the best-of-five Division Series to their rivals to the south.

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran third baseman Justin Turner offered a heartfelt apology to fans 10 days after the team's record-breaking season came to an abrupt end with a shocking playoff loss to the San Diego Padres.

The Southern California native said he feels every bit as disappointed as the team's loyal supporters after the club won a franchise record 111 games only to fall 3-1 in the best-of-five Division Series to their rivals to the south. "All of your emotion, pain, disappointment, sadness, tears, anger, what the F happened; I feel it all," Turner wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

"As a Dodger who has been here for a lot of these endings, I feel like these words won't ever be enough, and I understand that. There are no excuses, finger pointing or coulda woulda shouldas that will make this go away." The Dodgers have made 10 consecutive post-season appearances and three World Series with their lone title during that stretch coming in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Turner, who joined the club in 2014 and is one of the most popular players, has a $16 million team option for the 2023 season and it is unclear whether the red-headed slugger will return next year. "I pour my heart and soul (yes, gingers do have souls) into this team because I know all of you do too," he said of the fans, who had the best attendance in the MLB this season.

He closed by quoting legendary Dodger announcer Vin Scully, who passed away in August. "Sorry to let you down this year but in the words of the late great Vin Scully, 'But you know what — there will be a new day, and eventually a new year. And when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured it will be time for Dodger baseball.'"

