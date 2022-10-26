Soccer-Dortmund draw 0-0 with Manchester City to join them in knockout stage

Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with already-qualified Manchester City on Tuesday to book their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. The result made sure City, on 11 points will top Group G while Dortmund, on eight, punched the second qualifying ticket, locking down second spot ahead of third-placed Sevilla, who have five points.

The Germans were the better side with City failing to get a shot on target in the first half and top striker Erling Halaland, who had scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund until his departure in the summer, being taken off at halftime. The visitors squandered their best chance in the 58th minute when a Riyad Mahrez penalty was saved by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel. It was the Algerian's second missed spot kick in consecutive matches in the competition.

Sevilla, third on five points, will continue in the Europa League after beating 10-man FC Copenhagen 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)