Soccer-Leipzig one step closer to knockout stage after 3-2 win over Real Madrid

The home side took the lead 13 minutes into the game with Josko Gvardiol scoring on the rebound from a Thibaut Courtois save after a bullet header by Andre Silva.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 02:35 IST
RB Leipzig took a big step closer to the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-2 home win over Real Madrid on Tuesday. The German side are second in Group F on nine points, one behind leaders Real and three ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they will face in their final group game next week in need of a draw to guarantee them a top-two spot.

With Real Madrid already having qualified for the last 16, manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several regular starters and his side were dominated early by the young Leipzig team. The home side took the lead 13 minutes into the game with Josko Gvardiol scoring on the rebound from a Thibaut Courtois save after a bullet header by Andre Silva.

With the champions still recovering from the first blow, Leipzig extended their lead five minutes later when David Raum tried to pass into the box but the ball deflected off a defender into the path of Christopher Nkunku who was quick to react and rifled the ball in off the crossbar. Vinicius Jr put Real back into the game just before the break with a header that went just inside the left post.

But a Timo Werner strike from close range to finish a quick counter-attack in the 81st minute put Leipzig 3-1 up. After being fouled inside the area, Rodrygo scored from the penalty spot for Real's second goal in added time.

