Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal appoint Setien as Emery's replacement

Villarreal have appointed former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien as manager following Unai Emery's departure to Premier League side Aston Villa, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 02:45 IST
Soccer-Villarreal appoint Setien as Emery's replacement

Villarreal have appointed former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien as manager following Unai Emery's departure to Premier League side Aston Villa, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday. Setien, 64, has signed a contract until the end of next season.

"Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Quique Setien for the Santander-born coach to take charge of the Yellows for the remainder of the current season and the entirety of the following one," the club said in a statement. Setien, a former midfielder with several teams in Spain, started his managerial career with his old club Racing Santander before stints at Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barca, where he was sacked in 2020 after just seven months at the helm.

Emery left Villarreal, who are seventh in LaLiga with 18 points from 11 games, on Monday after "unilaterally terminating his contract", according to the club. Setien's first game in charge will be at home to Israeli side Hapoel Be'er-Sheva in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
2
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022