Cycling-Dutch rider Pieters takes first steps, 10 months after crash

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has taken her first steps since suffering brain damage in a training crash almost a year ago. The three-time Madison world champion required surgery and was put in an induced coma following the crash in Alicante in December, Spain and only regained consciousness in April.

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland

Playing in his home nation and on a protected ranking, 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka knocked out No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Tuesday in Switzerland. The three-time Grand Slam winner is still coming back from a foot injury that required multiple surgeries. He saved all three break points he faced against Ruud, went 2-for-2 in break points converted and held a 9-5 edge in aces.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham." U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

Soccer-Messi and Mbappe both score twice as PSG thrash Maccabi 7-2

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice, with Neymar also on target, as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. The irrepressible trio were simply too much for Maccabi to handle although the Israeli side showed plenty of spirit in the Group H clash, with Abdoulaye Seck scoring twice.

NBA roundup: Sixers down Pacers for first win

James Harden compiled 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, a 120-106 decision over the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid added 26 points and three blocked shots and Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Sixers, who had dropped their first three contests.

Tennis-Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Rafa Nadal will return to competition at next week's Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said. Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Baseball-Dodgers' Turner commiserates with fans after 'gut-wrenching' season end

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran third baseman Justin Turner offered a heartfelt apology to fans 10 days after the team's record-breaking season came to an abrupt end with a shocking playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. The Southern California native said he feels every bit as disappointed as the team's loyal supporters after the club won a franchise record 111 games only to fall 3-1 in the best-of-five Division Series to their rivals to the south.

Soccer-Schedule ahead of World Cup is 'crazy,' says Chelsea's Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said the number of games being crammed into the schedule ahead of the World Cup next month is "crazy" and that player welfare is being jeopardised. Azpilicueta's team mate N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury, while Reece James is in a race to be fit for the tournament after injuring his knee.

NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights' win

Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night in Las Vegas. Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas, and goaltender Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men’s mental health charity Talk Club.

