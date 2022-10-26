Left Menu

Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery

Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setin to replace Unai Emery.Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.Setin signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 26-10-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 09:21 IST
Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery.

Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.

Setién signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season. The 64-year-old Setién previously coached Real Betis and Las Palmas, among other clubs. He will take charge of Villarreal beginning with Wednesday's training session.

Emery said in his farewell that he was at his best with Villarreal, where he stayed for 2 1/2 years. He helped the club win the Europa League title in 2021.

“I have felt at home, but now it is time to continue with other challenges,” Emery said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022