Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery
Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setin to replace Unai Emery.Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.Setin signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season.
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery.
Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.
Setién signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season. The 64-year-old Setién previously coached Real Betis and Las Palmas, among other clubs. He will take charge of Villarreal beginning with Wednesday's training session.
Emery said in his farewell that he was at his best with Villarreal, where he stayed for 2 1/2 years. He helped the club win the Europa League title in 2021.
“I have felt at home, but now it is time to continue with other challenges,” Emery said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United beat Omonoia Nicosia on McTominay's late goal
Soccer-Saka gives Arsenal Europa League win while Betis secure top-two finish
Soccer-Xhaka strike sinks PSV as Arsenal reach Europa League knockout stage
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa
Soccer-Xhaka strike sinks PSV as Arsenal reach Europa League knockout stage