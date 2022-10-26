Left Menu

Rain interrupts England-Ireland T20WC match

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 10:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rain stopped play after just 1.3 overs in the T20 World Cup game between England and Ireland here on Wednesday.

Rain had also delayed the start of the match by 15 minutes.

Sent into bat, Ireland were 11 for no loss in 1.3 overs when heavens opened up again, forcing the players to head to the dressing room.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

