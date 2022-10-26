Rain interrupts England-Ireland T20WC match

Rain stopped play after just 1.3 overs in the T20 World Cup game between England and Ireland here on Wednesday.

Rain had also delayed the start of the match by 15 minutes.

Sent into bat, Ireland were 11 for no loss in 1.3 overs when heavens opened up again, forcing the players to head to the dressing room.

