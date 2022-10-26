Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland

Playing in his home nation and on a protected ranking, 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka knocked out No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Tuesday in Switzerland. The three-time Grand Slam winner is still coming back from a foot injury that required multiple surgeries. He saved all three break points he faced against Ruud, went 2-for-2 in break points converted and held a 9-5 edge in aces.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham." U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks. "Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports," reigning Super Bowl champion Donald and his wife Erica said in a statement.

Tennis-'Positive signs' over Australia entry, says Djokovic

Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic says there are "positive signs" that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January. The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam tournament this year on the grounds that his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination threatened the stability of the country.

Phil Kessel becomes NHL's record ironman, scores 400th goal

Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL's all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights' road game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, and he celebrated the achievement by scoring his 400th career goal. Kessel appeared in his 990th consecutive game, surpassing the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

Golf-PGA Tour v LIV Series feud 'no good for anyone' - McIlroy

World number one Rory McIlroy said the feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series is "out of control" and that it could leave the game "fractured" for a long time. The Saudi-backed LIV series has lured away some of the PGA Tour's top members with huge sums of money, while those who joined the rebel circuit have been suspended by the U.S.-based circuit.

NBA roundup: Sixers down Pacers for first win

James Harden compiled 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, a 120-106 decision over the Indiana Pacers. Joel Embiid added 26 points and three blocked shots and Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Sixers, who had dropped their first three contests.

Cricket-Australia's David ready to act the enforcer when chance comes

Australia's Tim David said Marcus Stoinis's match-winning innings against Sri Lanka at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday was something special and the power-hitter is hoping to get the chance to do something similar during the campaign. An unbeaten 59 from 18 balls from Stoinis at Perth Stadium boosted Australia's net run rate and got their title defence back on track after a heavy loss to New Zealand in the Super 12 opener at the weekend.

Cricket-Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on World Cup semi-final spot

Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow with Tuesday's defeat by Australia but coach Chris Silverwood remains optimistic the former champions can make it out of the group stage. Rubbing salt into Sri Lankan wounds, seamer Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and left the field with a hamstring issue.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

