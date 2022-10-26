Left Menu

Cricket-England on the brink of Ireland shock as rain halts play

26-10-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England were on the brink of a shock loss to Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as rain halted play with the English five runs behind the par score and time fast running out to resume play.

England were 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 for victory, with Moeen Ali 24 not out and Liam Livingstone on one run at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is only the second T20 match played between the sides -- the first having been washed out at the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies.

A loss to the relatively lightly regarded Ireland would be a huge blow for England's World Cup hopes given they face champions Australia at the MCG on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

