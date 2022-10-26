Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; Tennis-'Positive signs' over Australia entry, says Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland

Playing in his home nation and on a protected ranking, 37-year-old Stan Wawrinka knocked out No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Tuesday in Switzerland. The three-time Grand Slam winner is still coming back from a foot injury that required multiple surgeries. He saved all three break points he faced against Ruud, went 2-for-2 in break points converted and held a 9-5 edge in aces.

Tennis-'Positive signs' over Australia entry, says Djokovic

Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic says there are "positive signs" that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January. The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam tournament this year on the grounds that his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination threatened the stability of country.

Soccer-Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking

Bobby Madley will referee a Premier League match for the first time in four years on Saturday after losing his job over a controversial video in 2018. Madley was sacked by the refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

NBA roundup: Suns overcome heated third quarter, rout Warriors

Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points, Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career and the host Phoenix Suns pulled away during a volatile third quarter to thump the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday. As the Suns were taking advantage of a foul disparity to cling to an 83-77 lead midway through the third quarter, Thompson and Booker were assessed technical fouls for a verbal altercation. As players and coaches came together near midcourt during a timeout, Thompson was slapped with a second "T" for continuing to jaw at the Phoenix team, earning him his first ejection in 796 NBA regular-season and postseason games.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham." U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

Cricket-With Pakistan opener in the books, India focused on Dutch

India are able to breathe a bit easier after getting their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan out of the way but bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says there is no danger of letting the intensity drop for their Super 12 match against the Netherlands. The tournament's most anticipated match-up between arch-rivals India and Pakistan lived up to its billing on Sunday, delivering a thriller which India won thanks to the genius of Virat Kohli.

Soccer-Ancelotti unhappy with Madrid's defending at set pieces

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said they must improve their defending at set pieces after conceding twice at corner kicks in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig. Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig 2-0 up after 18 minutes in Germany after Madrid failed to deal with corners, as the Spaniards suffered their first defeat of the season.

Phil Kessel becomes NHL's record ironman, scores 400th goal

Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL's all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights' road game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, and he celebrated the achievement by scoring his 400th career goal. Kessel appeared in his 990th consecutive game, surpassing the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

NHL roundup: Phil Kessel breaks ironman mark, scores 400th goal

Phil Kessel reached two NHL milestones, William Karlsson scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights earned a 4-2 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Kessel, 35, skated in his 990th consecutive NHL contest, eclipsing Keith Yandle's mark to become the league's new ironman. He also recorded career goal No. 400 -- becoming the 12th U.S.-born player to reach the mark.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

