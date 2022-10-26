Left Menu

Rain delays T20WC match between New Zealand and Afghanistan

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:35 IST
Rain delays T20WC match between New Zealand and Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was delayed due to persistent rain here on Wednesday.

The second match of the day was scheduled to start at 1.30PM IST but rain forced the players to reman indoors.

Earlier in the rain-hit opening game of the day, Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions.

For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game is their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets against England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022