Rain delays T20WC match between New Zealand and Afghanistan

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was delayed due to persistent rain here on Wednesday.

The second match of the day was scheduled to start at 1.30PM IST but rain forced the players to reman indoors.

Earlier in the rain-hit opening game of the day, Ireland stunned England by five runs via Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions.

For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game is their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets against England.

