Win against England was amazing, kind of emotional: Ireland skipper Balbirnie

Following his side's 5-run win against England at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie expressed disappointment with his side's batting and added that his side will try to make the most of the momentum obtained through this win. Rain played spoilsport in England's already shaky chase, helping Ireland defeat the former champions by five runs as per Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

"We were slightly disappointed with the way we finished, we lost 7 wickets for not a lot and they took the momentum away from us. Our message was to just create chances and we know how this England team like to play, if we take every chance then we would be in with a shot. It was tough, they have some express pace and different variations, we rode our luck, took a few blows and moved forward," said Balbirnie at a post-match presentation. "The platform was pretty well laid and Tucker played well. It is amazing and emotional. We have not played a game here, to come and play the tournament favourites, with so many big names and to put on a show is very satisfying. We had a great week in Hobart and to do this was pretty special. A few of them extended their trip, they are so passionate about the game and we are trying to sport big in Ireland. Quite a quick around but we have the momentum and will try to make the most of it," he added.

Put to bat first by England, Ireland was bundled out for 157 in 19.2 overs. Skipper Balbirnie top-scored with a brilliant 62 off 47 balls and had an 82-run stand for the second wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker (34). Other than this partnership, England bowlers dominated the inning. Pacer Mark Wood took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his four overs. Liam Livingstone also took three wickets for 17 runs in his three overs. Sam Curran got two while Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 158, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals, at one point reduced to 86/5. Knocks from Dawid Malan (35) and Moeen Ali (24*) offered the former champions some hope. However, with England five runs behind the DLS par score, rain interrupted the action and they lost the match by five runs.

With this win, Ireland has climbed to the fourth position in the points table with two points and one win in two matches. England sits at third position with two points and one win in two matches. Balbirnie was also crowned as 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Ireland 157 (Andrew Balbirnie 62, Lorcan Tucker 34; Liam Livingstone 3-17) won against England: 105/5: (Dawid Malan 35, Moeen Ali 24*, Josh Little 2/16) by five runs as per the DLS method. (ANI)

