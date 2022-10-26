Left Menu

NZ-Afghanistan match abandoned owing to rain

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:27 IST
NZ-Afghanistan match abandoned owing to rain
Rain played spoilsport in Melbourne today. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here on Wednesday.

The Group 1 Super 12 match was scheduled to start at 1.30PM IST but rain forced the players to reman indoors.

Both teams shared a point each as rain refused to relent, forcing the umpires to call off the match.

The covers were removed ahead of the scheduled inspection, but the rain again came down heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, in the rain-hit opening game of the day at the MCG, Ireland stunned England by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions.

For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game was their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets to England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022