Qatar's beIN Sports appoints Saudi's SMC as exclusive advertising partner
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:29 IST
Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian media representation firm SMC, appointing the latter as its exclusive advertising partner, beIN said on Wednesday.
The agreement covers all beIN channels and includes coverage of the FIFA World Cup, beIN added.
