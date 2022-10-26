Left Menu

Colombia enter FIFA Women's U-17 final with win over Nigeria in penalty shootout

PTI | Margao | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:03 IST
Colombia on Wednesday became the first South American country to make it to the final of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup after they beat Nigeria 6-5 via a dramatic penalty shootout here.

The two sides were locked goal-less at the end of the regulation time in the semifinals at the Nehru Stadium here.

Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Espitaleta, Linda Caicedo, Juana Ortegon and Natalia Hernandez scored for Colombia while Munoz missed in the shootout.

It was heartbreak for Nigeria as they were on the verge of victory in the shootout.

At 4-4, Edafe could have handed her side the win as hers was the last shot among the first five players, but she hit the post to continue the shootout.

Edet Offiong, Edidiong Etim, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Afolabi and Shakirat Oyinlola scored for the African side.

Colombia await the winner of the other semifinal match between Germany and Spain for the summit clash in Mumbai on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

