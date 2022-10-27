Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs still in charge of group as Bentancur earns draw against Sporting

Spurs thought they had sealed the victory to take them through to the last 16 with a game to spare when Kane fired home with almost the last kick of the game but after a lengthy VAR check his effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up. The result left Tottenham top of a desperately tight group on eight points, with Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1, on seven.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's late header salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sporting to keep the London side in control of their own destiny in Champions League Group D after Harry Kane had a last-gasp winner disallowed on Wednesday.

Former Spurs player Marcus Edwards had given Sporting a 22nd minute lead with a well-struck shot and the visitors were resisting intense home pressure. Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho even spurned two great opportunities to make the points safe and in the 80th minute those misses looked even more important as Tottenham levelled.

Ivan Perisic swung in a corner and midfielder Bentancur rose highest to head powerfully past goalkeeper Antonio Adan. Spurs thought they had sealed the victory to take them through to the last 16 with a game to spare when Kane fired home with almost the last kick of the game but after a lengthy VAR check his effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

The result left Tottenham top of a desperately tight group on eight points, with Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1, on seven. Marseille have six. Spurs will qualify for the knockout stage if they avoid defeat at Marseille next week with Sporting hosting Frankfurt.

