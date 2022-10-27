Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico exit Champions League after dramatic 2-2 draw with Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage. Atletico, without a win and goalless in their previous three Champions League outings, exit the competition at the group stage for only the second time in the past 10 years.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 02:45 IST
Soccer-Atletico exit Champions League after dramatic 2-2 draw with Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage. Atletico spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's spot kick before Saul Niguez's follow up strike hit the crossbar.

The result ensured Porto go into next February's knockout stage, with the Portuguese side on nine points in Group B after a 4-0 win at leaders Club Brugge, already guaranteed a top-two finish on 10 points, earlier on Wednesday. Atletico, without a win and goalless in their previous three Champions League outings, exit the competition at the group stage for only the second time in the past 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

