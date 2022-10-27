Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report

Augusta National Golf Club, the U.S. Golf Association and PGA of America are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for the USGA, which is the national governing body for golf in the United States, confirmed to Reuters that the organization has been contacted by the Justice Department and is fully complying with all requests.

Soccer-United's Varane out until World Cup, Ronaldo back in squad

France defender Raphael Varane will not feature for Manchester United until after the World Cup, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday, adding that forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol. Centre back Varane, 29, went over his ankle midway through the second half in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and looked distraught as he made his way into the tunnel at Stamford Bridge.

NBA roundup: Suns overcome heated third quarter, rout Warriors

Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points, Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career and the host Phoenix Suns pulled away during a volatile third quarter to thump the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday. As the Suns were taking advantage of a foul disparity to cling to an 83-77 lead midway through the third quarter, Thompson and Booker were assessed technical fouls for a verbal altercation. As players and coaches came together near midcourt during a timeout, Thompson was slapped with a second "T" for continuing to jaw at the Phoenix team, earning him his first ejection in 796 NBA regular-season and postseason games.

Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber

Sauber's transformation into the Audi works Formula One team from 2026, announced on Wednesday, is a big step up for the Swiss-based outfit who now have a real possibility of returning to the top of the podium. The move from midfield to major players will still take time, however.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham." U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

Golf-LIV seasons ends with Trump and eye-popping prize money

LIV Golf's tumultuous inaugural season concludes this week at Trump National Doral Golf Club where the eye-popping prize money and the former-president may well be the main attraction. Controversy has hung over the Saudi-backed venture from the very start and will follow the series to Sunday's final round where the team champions will be crowned and a whopping $50 million paid out.

Australian players call out Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

Australia's national soccer team spoke out against World Cup host Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships in a video released on Thursday, adding to criticism of the country in the weeks ahead of the tournament. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

NHL roundup: Phil Kessel breaks ironman mark, scores 400th goal

Phil Kessel reached two NHL milestones, William Karlsson scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights earned a 4-2 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Kessel, 35, skated in his 990th consecutive NHL contest, eclipsing Keith Yandle's mark to become the league's new ironman. He also recorded career goal No. 400 -- becoming the 12th U.S.-born player to reach the mark.

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's hometown won't be naming a street after him - at least for now. Officials and politicians in Basel have begun discussions on how to honour the 20-time grand slam singles champion, who retired from the ATP tour last month.

Athletics-NYC Marathon to harness livestream in fight to attract new fans

The New York City Marathon is embracing livestreaming in a fight to create a new generation of athletics fans this year, becoming the first marathon major to broadcast the race live on its mobile app, organisers said on Wednesday. The marathon on Nov. 6 will already be broadcast to some 530 million homes worldwide but organisers hope the livestream will reach existing fans abroad without access to a traditional telecast.

