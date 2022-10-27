Jhulan Goswami to be conferred Legendary Cricketer award by Cricket Association of Bengal

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:33 IST
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will confer former India women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami with the Legendary Cricketer award at its annual prize distribution day on October 29. The cricketer recently retired from cricket after playing for nearly 20 years and establishing many records.

CAB will hold its annual prize distribution day on October 29 after a gap of two years. This year, prizes will be given to players for the season 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Special awards also be conferred to various players on occasion. Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma will be conferred the Iconic Cricketer award for winning silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, CAB said in a statement.

Uday Bhanu Banerjee and Gargi Banerjee will be awarded Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019-2020. Sambaran Banerjee and Lopamudra Banerjee will receive Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020-2021.

Ashok Malhotra and Mithu Mukherjee will receive Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021-2022. Richa Ghosh will be conferred a Special Award for Excellence In Performance as she was part of the team that won the Women's Asia Cup Winner 2022 and for her ODI debut.

Shahbaz Ahmed will also be conferred the Special Award for Excellence In Performance on his debut for India in ODI. Mukesh Kumar will be awarded for his debut in Junior India Team while Ravi Kumar, Ishan Porel and Abhishek Porel will be awarded for their debut in the India A Team.

Record-Setting half-centuries by nine batters of Bengal in the Ranji Trophy will also be lauded. The players include Manoj Tiwary (73), Anustup Majumder (117), Abhimanyu Easwaran (65), Sayan Sekhar Mondal (53), Abishek Kumar Raman (81), Shahbaz Ahamed (78), Sudip Kumar Gharami (186), Akash Deep (53), and Abishek Porel (68). (ANI)

