Australian football team condemns human rights issue in Qatar ahead of World Cup

The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was awarded the rights 12 years ago.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 08:43 IST
Australian football team (Photo: Football Australia/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian national men's football team on Thursday became the first FIFA World Cup side to release a collective statement of objection against Qatar's human rights record, calling for an "effective remedy" for migrants workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships. The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was awarded the rights 12 years ago.

"Football Australia has a responsibility to equitably represent our fans, our players, and our football family. We are proud to be the most multicultural, diverse, and inclusive sport in Australia. Our representation at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of some important matters and help affect change globally and domestically. Football Australia, in collaboration with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), representing the Australian Men's National Team, the Socceroos, has been engaged in a process of education and dialogue to gather information on the situation regarding the advancement of human rights and workers' welfare in connection with the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," Australian football team said in an official statement. Football Australia acknowledged the recent legislative reforms in Qatar, but backed the players' call for a migrant workers' centre to protect workers' rights beyond the World Cup, and expressed hope for a long-term change in how LGBTQ people are treated in the country.

"We believe that by working closely with these stakeholders, we can help promote a legacy beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. With this in mind, Football Australia, together with the Socceroos and Professional Footballers Australia, support the establishment of a Migrant Workers Centre that will continue to represent the rights of the workers beyond December 2022. Football Australia has also been working closely with LGBTI+ communities to continue strengthening our inclusive and welcoming environment in our game throughout Australia. As the most multicultural, diverse, and inclusive sport in our country, we believe everyone should be able to feel safe and be their true authentic selves. Whilst we acknowledge the highest levels of assurances given by HH Amir of Qatar and the President of FIFA that LGBTI+ fans will be safely welcomed in Qatar, we hope that this openness can continue beyond the tournament," it further read. The Australian team recognise that since securing hosting rights, Qatar has put in place some important reforms enhancing conditions and labour rights - including the abolishment of a system that enabled employers to take away workers' passports and block them from leaving the country.

The statement from Football Australia was attended by a short video featuring 16 players from the Socceroos. "Over the last two years, we have been on a journey to understand and know more about the situation in Qatar. We are not experts, but we have listened to groups such as Amnesty, Fifa" and "most importantly, the migrant workers of Qatar," the players said in the video. (ANI)

