Brazilians arriving in Ecuador for Copa Libertadores final

Thousands of Brazilian fans were arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil to watch the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico.Organizers fear the Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity for Saturdays all-Brazil final due to the high cost of travelling to the country.Flamengo was the first team to arrive and it was welcomed by supporters at the local airport.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:16 IST
Thousands of Brazilian fans were arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil to watch the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico.

Organizers fear the Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity for Saturday's all-Brazil final due to the high cost of travelling to the country.

Flamengo was the first team to arrive and it was welcomed by supporters at the local airport. Hours later, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari's Athletico flew in.

Clubs and organizers have tried to lure more fans into travelling to Ecuador for the final to fill the 60,000-seat stadium. Airline tickets for Brazilian fans to fly in cost an average of $1,000.

Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores title in 1981 and 2019. Athletico has not yet won South America's most prestigious club tournament. This year's final is the third consecutive all-Brazilian affair, which was won by Palmeiras the last two editions.

