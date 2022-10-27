Left Menu

PKL: U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants to leapfrog them in Season 9 standings

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants played out a fascinating neck-to-neck contest in the first 30 minutes of the match.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:53 IST
PKL: U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants to leapfrog them in Season 9 standings
U Mumba and Gujarat Giants players in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raiders Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami combined for a total of 22 points together as U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants 37-29 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. U Mumba and Gujarat Giants played out a fascinating neck-to-neck contest in the first 30 minutes of the match.

But, an inspiring performance by U Mumba's defence helped them pull away with a massive lead. Eventually, the raiders ensured that U Mumba walked off the mat as winners. Rakesh and Guman Singh picked up raid points for each of their teams as both sides kept trading points in the first 10 minutes of the match. However, Rakesh reduced U Mumba to two players on the mat in the 10th minute.

But, U Mumba managed to stay in the game after they tackled Rakesh in his very next raid and took the lead at 10-8. Mohit then carried out a Super Tackle in the 15th minute as U Mumba widened their lead. However, Gujarat Giants' Parteek Dhaiya stepped up his game and helped his team level the score at 14-14. Both teams went into the half-time break being locked at 16-16. Gujarat Giants and U Mumba continued to carry out a neck-to-neck battle as the scoreline read 20-20 in the 25th minute. Sandeep Kandola tackled Heidarali Ekrami, but soon after, U Mumba captain Surinder Singh tackled Parteek Dhaiya. Both teams kept matching each other in each move. However, Rakesh pulled off a fantastic raid in the 28th minute and helped his team take the lead at 24-22.

But, moments later, U Mumba tackled Rakesh and regained the lead at 27-25. The U Mumba defence led by Surinder Singh and Mohit continued to tackle raiders and helped their team add to the lead at 30-25. They then extended their lead even further after inflicting an All-Out in the 35th minute. U Mumba kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022