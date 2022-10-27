Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

Gabriel Jesus Image Credit: Wikimedia

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not concerned about the potential for burnout during the club's demanding schedule and says he is ready to play 70 games a season if required. Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

"I'm doing good recovery after the games - eating better, sleeping better, and enjoying the life in the Arsenal t-shirt a lot. So I'm ready to play 50, 60, 70 games per season," Jesus told reporters ahead of Thursday's game against PSV. The Brazilian also said his team mates Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on a different level in terms of fitness and energy.

"I think I am a player with a lot of energy and I run all the time, I fight all the time," Jesus added. "But when I train every day with them I realise I am not even close to them. They just don't stop. They are machines, quality players as well all, and they're still young, both 21."

