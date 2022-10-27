Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report

Augusta National Golf Club, the U.S. Golf Association and PGA of America are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that cited people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for the USGA, which is the national governing body for golf in the United States, confirmed to Reuters that the organization has been contacted by the Justice Department and is fully complying with all requests.

Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber

Sauber's transformation into the Audi works Formula One team from 2026, announced on Wednesday, is a big step up for the Swiss-based outfit who now have a real possibility of returning to the top of the podium. The move from midfield to major players will still take time, however.

Soccer-Merciless Bayern beat a sorry Barcelona 3-0

Goals by Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 win at already-eliminated Barcelona on Wednesday as the German giants clinched a spot in the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Bayern top Group C on 15 points, five ahead of Inter Milan who also reached the knockout stage after a 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, a result that eliminated Barcelona in the group stage for the second year in a row.

Soccer-Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax

Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 on Wednesday, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League. Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before halftime and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.

Soccer-'People won't come to stadiums': VAR slammed after ruling out Spurs winner

VAR is once again in the crosshairs following the controversial decision to rule out Harry Kane's last-minute winner in the Champions League on Wednesday, with some players and pundits saying the system is killing the excitement of the game. Tottenham Hotspur's Kane fired home from close range in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Sporting but the wild celebrations in the stadium were silenced after a VAR check lasting several minutes disallowed the goal.

Australian players call out Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

Australia's national soccer team spoke out against World Cup host Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships in a video released on Thursday, adding to criticism of the country in the weeks ahead of the tournament. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 29-30 (all times GMT): Saturday, Oct. 29

Blazers' Damian Lillard exits with calf injury

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right calf strain in the third quarter of Portland's Wednesday home game against the Miami Heat and missed the final 17-plus minutes of the contest. Lillard twice grimaced in the middle of the third quarter, once when he made contact with Miami's Caleb Martin and again a short time later when he got mixed up with Jimmy Butler.

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's hometown won't be naming a street after him - at least for now. Officials and politicians in Basel have begun discussions on how to honour the 20-time grand slam singles champion, who retired from the ATP tour last month.

Soccer-Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not concerned about the potential for burnout during the club's demanding schedule and says he is ready to play 70 games a season if required. Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

