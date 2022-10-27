Netherlands midfielder De Roon injured ahead of World Cup

Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon has a muscle injury less than four weeks before the World Cup, his Italian club Atalanta said.

Atalanta said De Roon has a thigh strain and its medical staff could not specify how long he will be out. He was injured in a 2-0 loss against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

The Dutch face Senegal on Nov. 21, the second day of the World Cup in Qatar. Group A also includes the host nation and Ecuador.

The 31-year-old De Roon was in a 39-man preliminary squad named last week by coach Louis van Gaal.

De Roon's 30 national-team appearances include both Nations League games in September and three of the four European Championship games last year.

