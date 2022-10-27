Left Menu

Rugby-Japan to lean on experienced bench against All Blacks

Takeshi Hino returns on the bench for the first time since featuring in the first of Japan's two wins over Uruguay in June, where he will be joined by replacement props Craig Millar and Shuhei Takeuchi. "Coming into this weekend, the energy within the team has been really positive and we're excited for the match," Joseph said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:12 IST
Rugby-Japan to lean on experienced bench against All Blacks
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday named his starting 15 to face the All Blacks at Tokyo's National Stadium at the weekend and said he has selected an experienced bench to give his side some momentum later in the test. Japan will be led by hooker Atsushi Sakate on Saturday, with prop Jiwon Gu returning for the first time since featuring against Portugal in November last year.

Former skipper Michael Leitch will earn his 75th cap in the back row, alongside Kazuki Himeno and Tevita Tatafu. Takeshi Hino returns on the bench for the first time since featuring in the first of Japan's two wins over Uruguay in June, where he will be joined by replacement props Craig Millar and Shuhei Takeuchi.

"Coming into this weekend, the energy within the team has been really positive and we're excited for the match," Joseph said in a statement. "This week we need to ensure we've got really experienced, highly competent players coming on during those tough parts of the match, so that's been a big driver with our selections on the bench."

Japan have failed to beat New Zealand in their six meetings, losing 69-31 when the teams last met in 2018. After facing the All Blacks, Japan travel to Europe to face England and France in November.

Japan: 15-Ryohei Yamanaka, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 10-Takuya Yamasawa, 9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Tevita Tatafu, 7-Kazuki Himeno, 6-Michael Leitch, 5-Jack Cornelsen, 4-Warner Dearns, 3-Jiwon Gu, 2-Atsushi Sakate, 1-Keita Inagaki. Replacements: 16-Takeshi Hino, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Shuhei Takeuchi, 19-Kanji Shimokawa, 20-Faulua Makisi, 21-Naoto Saito, 22-Seungsin Lee, 23-Gerhard Van Den Heever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022