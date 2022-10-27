Left Menu

Bopanna-Middelkoop enter quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open

Rohan Bopanna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
India's Rohan Bopanna and Dutch Matwe Middelkoop beat the Argentine pairing of Pedro Cachin and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to progress to the quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open here.

The Indo-Dutch combination defeated Cachin and Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will face Andres Molteni and Santiago Gonzalez next.

The Argentine-Mexican pair of Malteni and Gonzalez defeated second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(6) 7-5 in another match. Bopanna and Middelkoop had won their third title of the season in Tel Aviv early this month. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

