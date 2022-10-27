Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs; Cricket-India's men's and women's teams to receive equal pay, says BCCI's Shah and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs

Rilee Rossouw scored the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup and built a partnership of 163 with Quinton de Kock to drive South Africa to a thumping 104-run victory over Bangladesh on Thursday. Muscular lefthander Rossouw pummelled eight sixes and seven fours around the Sydney Cricket Ground for his 109, while de Kock pitched in with 63 runs as the Proteas dodged the rain to rack up an imposing tally of 205 for five.

Cricket-India's men's and women's teams to receive equal pay, says BCCI's Shah

India's men's and women's national cricket teams will be paid the same appearance fee to represent their country, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. "We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers," Shaw wrote in a post on Twitter.

NHL roundup: Ilya Sorokin, Isles shut out Rangers

Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 41 shots he faced for the New York Islanders, who beat the rival New York Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday in Elmont, N.Y. Josh Bailey scored in the third period for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The goals were the first of the season for both Palmieri and Bailey. Adam Pelech and Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed two assists apiece.

Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber

Sauber's transformation into the Audi works Formula One team from 2026, announced on Wednesday, is a big step up for the Swiss-based outfit who now have a real possibility of returning to the top of the podium. The move from midfield to major players will still take time, however.

Soccer-Merciless Bayern beat a sorry Barcelona 3-0

Goals by Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 win at already-eliminated Barcelona on Wednesday as the German giants clinched a spot in the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Bayern top Group C on 15 points, five ahead of Inter Milan who also reached the knockout stage after a 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, a result that eliminated Barcelona in the group stage for the second year in a row.

Soccer-Liverpool ensure Champions League progress with win at Ajax

Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 on Wednesday, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League. Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before halftime and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.

Australian players call out Qatar's human rights record ahead of World Cup

Australia's national soccer team spoke out against World Cup host Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships in a video released on Thursday, adding to criticism of the country in the weeks ahead of the tournament. Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has come under intense international pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury

Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss of the season, 119-98, on a night when Blazers star Damian Lillard left the game injured. Kyle Lowry made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points and Jimmy Butler also had 17 for the Heat, who were coming off splitting two games against the Toronto Raptors. Miami's Max Strus had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tennis-Tursunov opted against working with Raducanu due to 'red flags'

Dmitry Tursunov said he decided not to continue coaching Emma Raducanu at the end of a trial period with the former U.S. Open champion as they could not agree terms and there were "red flags" he could not ignore. Raducanu won the U.S. Open title in 2021 but has since fallen to 76th in the WTA rankings.

Soccer-Arsenal striker Jesus ready to play '70 games per season'

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is not concerned about the potential for burnout during the club's demanding schedule and says he is ready to play 70 games a season if required. Last week, Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing every three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)